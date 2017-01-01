Biloxi resident blames city for street flooding

Heavy rains in the last 24 hours are causing some street flooding in parts of South Mississippi.

Heavy rains in the last 24 hours are causing some street flooding in parts of South Mississippi.

Carter says he didn't have serious flooding issues until construction began in the area. (Photo source: WLOX)

As rain continues to fall, frustration continues to grow among east Biloxi residents.

Street flooding made for a rough start to 2017 for Robert Carter.

"I couldn't even get out of my house without being soaking wet this morning," said Carter. "It's just a big inconvenience to wake up on New Year's morning and you can't even get out of your house."

The life-long resident says he never had a serious flooding issue until the city began road construction in east Biloxi.

"This is about the third or fourth time that it has played over here, but it never got this bad. I don't know what they have going on in the city but I'm just hoping that they can get it right," said Carter.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view a slideshow of Coast flooding

TEAM COVERAGE: Bemis Avenue in Gautier hit hard by flooding

Although the rain plays a major factor in the flooding, so does the area.

"Well you know it's a shame that he won't have to go through this, but the fact of the matter is we've had 5 1/2 inches of rain in a 24 hour period," said Biloxi public affairs manager, Vincent Creel. "Right here on Dorries Street, that is the lowest of the low point in this entire project area."

Regardless, Carter wants something done to curtail his property from being damaged beyond repair.

"The house sits on stilts, so the more the water sits on this area, it softens the ground. So it's a possibility that It could fall," said Carter.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.