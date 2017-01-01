New Year’s Day shooting victim remains hospitalized

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Lynn Circle. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pass Christian police investigated a shooting after just six hours into the new year. According to police, one person was shot in the chest around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Lynn Circle.

Officials said no suspect is in custody at this time, and the victim is still recovering in the hospital.

This shooting was the first on the coast in 2017. More than 60 shootings were reported in South Mississippi in 2016. At least 20 of those shootings ended with fatalities.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.