Friday HS basketball roundup: East Central girls, Picayune boys win tournaments

The Meridian Wildcats (15-1) held off the Gulfport Admirals for the second time this season to win the 2016 Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic.

At the Vancleave Paul Wallace Classic, the George County boys and East Central girls took home the titles.

In Picayune, the Maroon Tide boys defended their home court, while the Lafayette girls cruised past Picayune.

GULFPORT HARDWOOD HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Meridian 50 Gulfport 39 Harrison Central 47 Pascagoula 54 Madison Central 56 Long Beach 41 St. Martin 47 West Harrison 46

VANCLEAVE PAUL WALLACE CLASSIC (girls)

Greene County 38 East Central 61 Stone 21 Gautier 41 St. Patrick 44 Pearl River Central 38

VANCLEAVE PAUL WALLACE CLASSIC (boys)

George County 53 Vancleave 50 Stone 56 St. Patrick 51 Ocean Springs 57 Pearl River Central 39

PICAYUNE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys)

Lafayette 28 Picayune 38 D'Iberville 51 St. Stanislaus 46

PICAYUNE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (girls)

Lafayette 63 Picayune 30

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.