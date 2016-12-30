Biloxi to add heavy equipment to keep drunk drivers off the road

One of the busiest entertainment districts in the state is about to see one of the busiest times of the year.

While it means more traffic and more partying, it also means the potential for more accidents. But, Biloxi police - and law enforcement along the Coast - will be beefing up patrols and bringing in some heavy equipment to do so.

The Mobile Intoxilator 8000 is headed to the streets.

“With the increase of the number of DUIs over the past couple of years, this actually gives me the capability to go where you’re at,” said Biloxi DUI officer Jason Cummings.

The department has had the machine for about six months, and it gives DUI officer Jason Cummings a new weapon for New Year’s Eve to get drunk drivers off the road. Sobriety testing can now be done entirely in the field, and not just at the station.

Cummings works every New Year’s Eve, and the stories by drunks are consistent.

“They say the same thing: ‘I know I shouldn’t have been driving. But, I just thought I could make it home because I felt fine.’ Buzzed driving is drunk driving," said Cummings."

Twenty-nine-year veteran officer John Doucet says there’s no one kind of drunk.

“You deal with a lot of OK drunks, a lot of combative drunks, then you’ve got the ones that just can’t believe they got caught,” Doucet said. “And when there’s a serious accident involving serious injuries, those are the hardest ones to work.”

Biloxi police will be beefing up patrols and DUI enforcement for the holiday. Maj. Jim Adamo asks people to plan ahead.

“I just want to implore everyone, please, there are so many avenues for you to get home safe,” Adamo said. “You can have a designated driver, you can call a cab, there’s Uber, there’s friends and a lot of times there are shuttle services, and there’s the public transportation. So, please, don’t drink and drive. It’s just not worth it.”

The legal limit for alcohol is .08, but drivers can still be charged with DUI if they are below that number and show signs of impairment.

