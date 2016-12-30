Coast taxi drivers ready for NYE riders

Cab drivers say they want to make sure everyone gets home safe. (Photo source: WLOX)

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Coast taxi drivers are expecting the biggest crowds of the year on Saturday night.

"I expect to transfer 15 people per hour on average tomorrow. On an average day, only three," explained Gulf Coast Yellow Cab driver, Robert Totten.

With many drivers planning to work longer than 12 hour shifts, taxis should be readily available to most passengers. Even so, drivers say riders should still plan ahead.

"In between 7 o'clock and 10, we will probably be jam-packed," said Exclusive Taxi driver Demetri Allen.

Calling earlier in the day to schedule a pick up is the best bet, but what's more important than getting to the party on time, is making sure to leave it safely.

"People out drunk, drinking, partying, having a good time, it's what they do. And that's why we're here, to take care of people and make sure they get home safe," said Hospitality Taxi owner Toby Sullivan.

It's something Demetri Allen knows all to well.

"Actually I had a DUI previously. That's one of the reasons why I wanted to be a taxi driver, is to make sure people got home safely and make a wise decision by using a taxi," Allen said.

In fact, Yellow Cab offers a special service for those who may have one drink too many.

"We have a safe ride home program. If they're drinking in a bar, the bar will have all that information. We will come pick them up, they will give us an envelope that's got that person's name on it and their address. Now, we can't take them to a restaurant to eat, but we can take them home," explained Totten.

Additionally, 2016 marks the first year that ride-booking service Uber will be available on the Coast.

