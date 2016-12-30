New Year's Eve party preps underway on the Coast

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy all the usual fun New Year's has to offer. (Photo source: WLOX)

One day before New Year's Eve, businesses across the Coast are gearing up for what many consider to be the biggest party of the year.

"We're getting everything ready in this area. This is major crossroads at the IP, it's the busiest night of the year," said Rick Sherrile, who works are Infusion Coffee, right across from Chill Ultra Lounge at the IP.

Sherrile and his co-workers are preparing for massive crowds downstairs, while upstairs, people like Kim Goetz are preparing for a Mad Hatter-themed soiree' for invited guests.

"Our best players - the people who come and love us on a daily basis and spend their time with us - are invited to join us for either a party in this room, or our other banquet room which also Alice in Wonderland upstairs," said Goetz.

Some staff members even plan to forgo their usual ball gowns, opting for Alice in Wonderland costumes instead.

"This room is a combination of traditional and modern, as well as the more modern Alice in Wonderland. We've got mushrooms coming up out of different surfaces, we've got an almost real life-sized Tweedledee and Tweedledum that the bakery made for us," said Goetz. "We've got a balloon drop at midnight, champagne toast, live band, lot's of party favors, and fun and excitement."

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy all the usual fun New Year's has to offer.

Sherrile added, "So it's going to be crazy, but it's going to be fun, and we're going to have a good time helping everybody out, and keeping them going all night long."

Chill Ultra Lounge at the IP will be selling wristbands for $25 for their New Years Eve party. Tickets are still available for a Pink Floyd laser light show at the IP, starting at $10.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.