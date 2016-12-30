Search resumes for pedestrian who reportedly fired shots

A man accused of firing shots at a driver Friday evening remains on the run.

According to officials, a man walking north on Canal Road somehow became engaged in a dispute with a driver. Following an argument, the pedestrian reportedly fired shots and ran off into the woods.

Police initially said that a suspect was taken into custody but later confirmed that it was the wrong person. That man was released and authorities are continuing their search for the person who actually fired the shots.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.