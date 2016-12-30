Power restored to some residents as new year rolls in - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Power restored to some residents as new year rolls in

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

As people across the Coast brought in the new year, hundreds of residents were without power Saturday night. 

According to the Mississippi Power Outage map, at least 500 customers were without electricity as of 10:20 p.m. Saturday night. By the stroke of midnight, less than 200 were affected. 

With many areas already seeing southerly winds and heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flash flood watch and flood warnings for portions of Mississippi until Monday evening. 

7 p.m. weather update with Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne

A flash flood watch has been issued for George and Stone counties. A flood warning has been issued for Harrison and Pearl River counties. 

A river flood warning has also been issued for the Biloxi River at Lyman until 6 p.m. Sunday and for the Tchoutacabouffa River above D'Iberville affecting Harrison County until 6 a.m. Monday.

Contractors in Biloxi are preparing for the heavy rainfall. According to a statement released on Sunday by the City of Biloxi, crews have placed water pumps in low-lying areas in order to allow water to flow away from the unpaved streets. 

2:30 p.m. weather update with Meteorologist Andrew Wilson

"We have crews ready to man the pumps, and we'll have motor graders on site to drain the road after the rain stops. But if there's three to five inches of rain, many streets in Biloxi will have pounding water, whether they're paved or not. We're asking people to please use caution and be patient," said Oscar Renda Contracting project superintendent John Cowart.

Between 4 to 6 inches of rain are expected, with locally higher amounts possible within the watch area. Residents are advised to be prepared to take action if flooding occurs. 

Visit www.wlox.com/weather or download the WLOX First Alert Weather app for details. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

