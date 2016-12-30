Store clerks disarm man carrying BB gun - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Store clerks disarm man carrying BB gun

Jordan has been charged with armed robbery. (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office) Jordan has been charged with armed robbery. (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

A Mobile man is behind bars after police say he tried to rob a Pascagoula store. 

According to Lt. Doug Adams, 24-year-old Deandre Jordan entered O'Reilleys Auto Parts on Highway 90 with what appeared to be an automatic gun. After disarming Jordan, store clerks called the police.

It was later determined that the suspect was armed with a BB gun. 

Jordan is charged with armed robbery, and is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. 

  • Mississippi LGBT law being argued in federal appeals court

    (Photo source: File)(Photo source: File)

    A federal appeals court is hearing arguments about a Mississippi law that would let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.

    NTSB releases preliminary report on Biloxi bus/train crash

    Forty-nine passengers were on the bus when the crash happened. (Photo source: Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan)Forty-nine passengers were on the bus when the crash happened. (Photo source: Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan)

    The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Monday on the March 7 bus/train crash in Biloxi. The report outlines the events before and after the crash, gives details about the crossing, the bus, and the speed of the train. 

  • Just a few hundred St. Jude Dream Home tickets left

    One lucky ticket holder will win this Dream Home just off the beach in West Gulfport. (Photo Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)One lucky ticket holder will win this Dream Home just off the beach in West Gulfport. (Photo Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

    Don't delay if you want a shot at winning the $430,000 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home just off the beach in West Gulfport. There are fewer than 900 tickets left. Sunday is the giveaway on WLOX ABC beginning at three in the afternoon.

