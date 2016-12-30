Store clerks disarm man carrying BB gun

Jordan has been charged with armed robbery. (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

A Mobile man is behind bars after police say he tried to rob a Pascagoula store.

According to Lt. Doug Adams, 24-year-old Deandre Jordan entered O'Reilleys Auto Parts on Highway 90 with what appeared to be an automatic gun. After disarming Jordan, store clerks called the police.

It was later determined that the suspect was armed with a BB gun.

Jordan is charged with armed robbery, and is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

