Thursday HS basketball scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Thursday HS basketball scores

By Tyler Bouldin, Sports Anchor
GULFPORT HARDWOOD HOLIDAY CLASSIC 

Harrison Central 47 Gulfport 52
Meridian 53 Pascagoula 48
West Harrison 67 Long Beach 71
St. Martin 57 Madison Central 64

VANCLEAVE PAUL WALLACE CLASSIC (BOYS)

East Central 27 Ocean Springs 59
George County 61 Stone 52
Greene Co. 35 PRC 59
St. Patrick 33 Vancleave 42

VANCLEAVE PAUL WALLACE CLASSIC (GIRLS)

Stone 29 East Central 57
Greene Co. 33 Gautier 14
George Co. 37 St. Patrick 47
PRC 27 Vancleave 20

OTHER BOYS SCORES 

Clinton 74, Moss Point 43

Picayune 58, D'Iberville 45

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Gulfport 46, Monroe County 30

Lafayette 56, D'Iberville 20

