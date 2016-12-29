Biloxi National Cemetery started Unattended Veteran's Service

A federal appeals court is hearing arguments about a Mississippi law that would let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Monday on the March 7 bus/train crash in Biloxi. The report outlines the events before and after the crash, gives details about the crossing, the bus, and the speed of the train.More >>
Don't delay if you want a shot at winning the $430,000 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home just off the beach in West Gulfport. There are fewer than 900 tickets left. Sunday is the giveaway on WLOX ABC beginning at three in the afternoon.More >>
Sheriff Bryan Bailey says she was found dead in her car after flood waters swept her car into a creek in Florence. She called 9-1-1 and was on the phone with dispatch when they lost contact with her.More >>
The Walmart in Pass Christian was evacuated Monday morning after dark smoke poured out of some vents in the store.More >>
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
A 20-year-old Connecticut college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.More >>
The champs are here! After defeating SEC rivals Mississippi State 67-55 in Dallas, the women Gamecocks basketball team returned home to Columbia in stormy weather.More >>
At least 10 people are dead and 39 are hurt, according to Russian state media. A second explosive device was deactivated at a second metro station.More >>
Brian Studdard’s father turned 99-years-old this week. On Saturday, Studdard drove from Atlanta to Birmingham for a family celebration at Niki’s West. But once Studdard arrived at the restaurant, he says a hostess explained there was an issue with his attire.More >>
Authorities say three people were killed and four others injured when a boiler exploded in a building in an industrial area of south St. Louis.More >>
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.More >>
