Police search for armed robbery suspect in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

Police search for armed robbery suspect in Gulfport

(Photo source: File) (Photo source: File)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport police are on the hunt for an armed robbery suspect.

According to Sgt. Joshua Bromen of the Gulfport Police Department, a man attempted to rob a Dollar General in the 11300 block of O'Neal Road shortly before 9 p.m. After showing a gun and demanding money, the suspect reportedly fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a man between 18 - 25 years old, around 5 feet 5 inches tall, and between 130 - 150 pounds. He was wearing a mask, black jacket, black pants, and dark colored gloves. 

The incident follows a string of Dollar General robberies on the Coast in recent weeks

WLOX News Now is working to learn the details, and will update this story when more information is available. 

