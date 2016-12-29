Gulf Coast Kroc Center waives registration fee

In addition to a track and a basketball court, the center also offers fitness classes. (Photo source: Facebook)

With another year coming to a close, one resolution in particular is on the minds of many people - getting in shape.

One of four states with obesity rates over 35%, Mississippians have a good reason to make health a priority. Because the monthly cost of gym memberships can quickly add up, The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Biloxi is easing the burden.

For the entire month of January, the center will waive the $50 registration fee. The center hopes waiving the fee for one month will encourage more people to meet their fitness goals.

Adult memberships begin at $38.50, visit the Kroc Center website for additional information.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.