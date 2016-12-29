Fireworks: Where to blast off on New Year’s

Fireworks sales on the Coast have been steady as people prepare for New Year’s celebrations. Many cities on the coast have ordinances banning lighting off fireworks in city limits.

Shooting fireworks is banned in Biloxi, D'Iberville, Long Beach, Ocean Springs, Pass Christian, and Diamondhead city limits.

You can shoot fireworks inside city limits in Waveland and Bay St. Louis, but disturbing the peace ordinances will be enforced. Those usually take effect after midnight.

Fireworks are OK in county patrolled areas, including the beachfront in Harrison County. Before the Fourth of July, Biloxi put in place a fireworks free zone between the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor east to Oak St. City officials tell us that ordinance is not in effect for New Year’s.

Rain showers are in the forecast overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

While shooting off fireworks can be fun, it can also be dangerous. Here is a list of safety recommendations from the National Council on Fireworks Safety.

