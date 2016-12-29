Zaxby's offering year of deals for first 100 customers at new Gulfport location

The new Zaxby’s restaurant on Hwy. 49 will open on Jan. 2 at 10:30 a.m. (Photo source: Facebook)

Chicken lovers rejoice. A new dining option focused on serving chicken fingers and wings will open Monday in Gulfport.

The new Zaxby’s restaurant on Hwy. 49 will open on Jan. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant will be giving away special deals to the first 100 customers in line.

The reward is something called a Deck of 52 Free Dealz. The cards feature deals at this Zaxby’s location, and there’s one deal for every week of the year. Each deal will only be valid for one week on the dates specified.

Customers must be in line by 10 a.m. to receive a free Zaxby’s Fanatic Pack

