Coast girl hits the football field for inaugural Mississippi Prospects Gridiron Classic

ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

The state's top youth football players from grades three through eight are at Southern Miss gearing up for two days of competition. And one St. Martin athlete is ready to raise eyebrows when she hits the field. 

Ten-year-old Hailey Green is known for making plays on the football field. 

"I play cornerback and wide receiver," Green said.  

She's making waves as the only girl from the coast competing in the inaugural Mississippi Prospects All-State Gridiron Classic.  

"I was the last one picked, I'm pretty sure," Green said.

She says the process to get selected was intense. 

"We had to enter videos of me playing, live action videos," Green said. 

But she says her reel wasn't enough for the organizer to choose her initially.

"The coach wasn't sure about me, so he actually called my coach and asked," Green said. 

Donning jersey number nine, Green says she may be small, but she's tough. And even though she's a girl, she has the skills to compete with and against the boys. 

"I'm gonna show them that I can play and other girls can play, too," Green said. 

The additional screening put a bit of a chip on her shoulder as she heads out for competition. But she says she's using it as motivation to kick some butt.  

The Mississippi Prospects All-State Gridiron Classic games take place Dec. 30 and 31 at M.M. Roberts Stadium, on the Southern Miss campus in Hattiesburg. Tickets are $10.

