Woman reported missing in Biloxi tells police she is safe

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
Christy Bulla (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department) Christy Bulla (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A woman reported missing in Biloxi last week contacted police over the weekend to let them know she is safe.

Police tell us Christy Bulla, 28, met with her family at a Biloxi motel and reported she had not been the victim of any crimes. She was also in good health, police said.

