Quick late-week cool down - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Quick late-week cool down

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Day after day of unseasonable warmth has many wondering where's winter. We'll, we've found it... or at least a sample of it: a Thursday cold front will bring a brief snap of chilly air to South Mississippi which will linger into Friday.

A stretch of warm, muggy, and even foggy conditions have plagued much of the Gulf Coast region since Christmas Eve thanks to south wind off the Gulf of Mexico. Change to our weather pattern begins Thursday morning as scattered showers along a cold front arrive from the northwest. Our winds will shift to northerly by Thursday afternoon, allowing for cooler and drier air to finally return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

It will be a noticeable difference in the feel to the air with the lower moisture content; most folks will be reminded that it's actually still winter by the crisp air.

"Thursday night into Friday morning could be a shock to the system for South Mississippians," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Temperatures are forecast to chill into the thirties for the first time in almost two weeks. The wind chill will allow for it to feel like it's freezing in some spots."

Friday afternoon will warm into the 50s across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. And then, the cool down is over. Saturday's temperatures will warm to near-normal values for late December with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. It'll be even warmer heading into New Year's Day with highs near 70 on Sunday.

"While I'm sure a lot of people will want the cooler air to stick around for longer, a weekend rain system will push us back into a warmer pattern," said Williams. "So, enjoy Friday's chilly air while it lasts!"

