Quick late-week cool down

Chilly air and a stiff breeze may allow for the "feels like" temperatures to drop into the lower 30s.

Behind Thursday's cold front, cooler air will rush into the region from the north, lingering into Friday.

Day after day of unseasonable warmth has many wondering where's winter. We'll, we've found it... or at least a sample of it: a Thursday cold front will bring a brief snap of chilly air to South Mississippi which will linger into Friday.

A stretch of warm, muggy, and even foggy conditions have plagued much of the Gulf Coast region since Christmas Eve thanks to south wind off the Gulf of Mexico. Change to our weather pattern begins Thursday morning as scattered showers along a cold front arrive from the northwest. Our winds will shift to northerly by Thursday afternoon, allowing for cooler and drier air to finally return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

It will be a noticeable difference in the feel to the air with the lower moisture content; most folks will be reminded that it's actually still winter by the crisp air.

BIG changes are coming to South Mississippi's temperatures. Wednesday brings one last day of 70s. By Friday AM, we'll be in the 30s! #MSwx pic.twitter.com/dg8D7nN2m9 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) December 28, 2016

"Thursday night into Friday morning could be a shock to the system for South Mississippians," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Temperatures are forecast to chill into the thirties for the first time in almost two weeks. The wind chill will allow for it to feel like it's freezing in some spots."

Here's a peek at Friday morning's "Feels Like" forecast. Chilly air & a stiff northerly breeze could make it feel like the lower 30s. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/CmcbR92krl — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) December 28, 2016

Friday afternoon will warm into the 50s across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. And then, the cool down is over. Saturday's temperatures will warm to near-normal values for late December with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. It'll be even warmer heading into New Year's Day with highs near 70 on Sunday.

Even with Friday's sharp cool down, it's short-lived. We're back to warmer than normal by New Year's. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/8eQy2ptyj7 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) December 28, 2016

"While I'm sure a lot of people will want the cooler air to stick around for longer, a weekend rain system will push us back into a warmer pattern," said Williams. "So, enjoy Friday's chilly air while it lasts!"

