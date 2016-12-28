Lingering fog finally dissipates

Fog lingered over South Mississippi on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, but the dense blanket of mist has now dissipated in most areas. (Photo source: WLOX)

Fog lingered over South Mississippi on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, but the dense blanket of mist has now dissipated in most areas.

For more than a day, the thick fog created hazards for drivers and boaters. Police urged motorists to slow down and give themselves more space.

An abandoned boat in the Bay of St. Louis was an issue for fishermen who launched their vessels from Pass Christian.

WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams said the fog could return Wednesday night. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor weather conditions as the day goes on.

