St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan: 2016 WLOX Offensive Player of the Year

Myles Brennan closed out an amazing high school football career. In 2016, Brennan completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,982 yards and 48 touchdowns. He was selected Mississippi's Class 4A Mr. Football to go along with the WLOX Player of the Year award.

Brennan said, "I feel like football has made my high school career definitely one to remember for a lifetime. The wins, the losses, the records. Just the relationships that I've made. It's just some that many people don't get to experience."

For three seasons coach Bill Conides was instrumental in guiding the career of Brennan at St. Stanislaus before stepping down two weeks ago to become the new head football coach at Denham Springs in Louisiana.

Conides spent hours on the practice field and in the classroom, fine tuning Brennan's quarterbacking skills, developing Myles into one of the Elite players in the nation, ranked as the No. 6 pro style quarterback in the class of 2016. Brennan helped guide St. Stanislaus to the 2014 and 2015 Class 4A South State titles only to lose to Noxubee County in the state finals.

"He meant everything, just in terms of his character and terms of his work ethic, "said Conides. "He certainly set the model for how players should act and how student athletes should act on a daily basis. In terms of his work ethic and what he was able to accomplish."

Brennan leaves St. Stanislaus football as the most prolific passer in the state high school ranks with over 15-thousand career passing yards and over 160 career touchdown passes.

"I'm honored and grateful for my name to be in those records, "said Brennan. "I'm leaving a legacy here and throughout the whole coast to be a role model for the younger kids."

A couple of weeks ago Brennan reaffirmed his commitment to LSU and is practicing in Orlando for the Under Armour All-America Game on New Year's Day.

