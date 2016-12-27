D'Iberville police investigating Dollar General armed robbery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville police investigating Dollar General armed robbery

By Chris Thies, Digital Producer
(Photo source: D’Iberville Police Department) (Photo source: D’Iberville Police Department)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

A robbery suspect was able to grab cash, cigarettes, and an electronic device from a Dollar General in D’Iberville late Monday night. Now, police are working to find out who that suspect is.

Capt. Marty Griffin, with the D’Iberville Police Department, said the Dollar General on Lemoyne Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint around 10:30 p.m.

Griffin said the suspect pointed a handgun at the cashier and forced customers on the ground, stuffed cash, cigarettes, and a Nook tablet into a bag, and ran from the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male standing between 5’10 and 6’. Witnesses said he may be in his early 20s. He was wearing black shoes, a blue hooded sweatshirt and jeans, gloves, and a grey bandanna around his face.

If you have any information that could help investigators solve this crime, please call D’Iberville police at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

