Recent burglaries have customers, store clerks on edge

Three men believed to be responsible for a string of burglary attempts in Jackson County are still on the loose. Now convenience store managers and customers are on edge.

"Obviously, they're bold enough to do it while the store's still open, so I mean what if there's customers in there?" said frequent Shell gas station customer Jessica Alamsha.

She and other customers say the recent string of burglaries in Jackson County has them looking over their shoulders now when they go to the convenience store.

"It makes you second guess stopping somewhere and whether or not you'll be safe or not," Alamsha said.

Investigators say the men who hit the Shell station off Highway 90 in Ocean Springs are the same three guys that burglarized a Shell station in St. Andrews, and attempted a break-in at Polk's Drug Store in St. Martin.

"This is ridiculous, for real. You got an ATM. I feel like, who does that?" said customer Dino Daniels.

Store managers say the recent burglaries have them on edge with fears of making themselves targets by giving away the security measures they're using to prevent burglaries. But they did tell me about generic things that various stores are implementing, including a panic button behind the counter, silent alarms that directly alert law enforcement, and hidden cameras.

Customers have some suggestions for them, too.

"More cameras on the outside and inside, and a better alarm system," said Alamsha.

And for stores open 24 hours?

"They definitely need to start having more than one person during a shift, cause I know sometimes when I come in, it's just 40- 50-year-old women working," said Alamsha.

In the meantime, police are asking anyone who recognizes the men from the surveillance video or have any information on the burglaries to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department or Crimestoppers.

