Biloxi takes aim at 'nuisance' sports bar

The City of Biloxi is taking aim at a downtown sports bar police officials call a danger and a nuisance.

The city filed documents in Harrison County Chancery Court on Dec. 22, asking for an injunction that would allow police to close Sideways Sportsbar and the city to revoke its license to do business.

Sideways sits on Lameuse St. just across the road from city hall. It’s open from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. and advertises itself as a late-night party spot. It’s owned by Brandi Favre, sister of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

According to court documents, Police Chief John Miller points out a number of issues with the establishment. Miller said patrons have been involved in large fights, assaults, the discharge of firearms, and illicit drug use.

Activity reports from the Biloxi Police Department show officers were called to the establishment 133 times between July 13 to Nov. 30. Forty two percent of those calls led to incident reports, and a total of 22 arrests were made.

The city also claims the sports bar regularly violates city noise ordinances despite repeated visits from police.

On Oct. 2, according to Biloxi police, Sideways registered an unacceptable sound level at 4:14 a.m. The noise was reportedly recorded 144 feet away from the building while all the doors were closed.

The city said numerous residents and other businesses have also complained about noise levels and criminal activity.

WLOX News Now reached out to Sideways for comment. The business has yet to return our call.

