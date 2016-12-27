Firefighters dismantle SUV to free trapped driver - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Firefighters dismantle SUV to free trapped driver

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
It took a team of first responders from three different agencies 40 minutes to free a driver from her overturned car Tuesday morning. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan) It took a team of first responders from three different agencies 40 minutes to free a driver from her overturned car Tuesday morning. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)
The single car accident happened on Arcadia Farm Rd. around 9:45am.  (Photo source: Pat Sullivan) The single car accident happened on Arcadia Farm Rd. around 9:45am.  (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

It took a team of first responders from three different agencies 40 minutes to free a driver from her overturned car Tuesday morning. The single car accident happened on Arcadia Farm Rd. around 9:45am. 

Fire units from the CRTC (airport), Pass Christian Fire and the Harrison County Fire Services all responded. Once they got her out, the driver was taken to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. 

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating the cause of the accident. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

