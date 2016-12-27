Firefighters dismantle SUV to free trapped driver

It took a team of first responders from three different agencies 40 minutes to free a driver from her overturned car Tuesday morning. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)

It took a team of first responders from three different agencies 40 minutes to free a driver from her overturned car Tuesday morning. The single car accident happened on Arcadia Farm Rd. around 9:45am.

Fire units from the CRTC (airport), Pass Christian Fire and the Harrison County Fire Services all responded. Once they got her out, the driver was taken to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

