Fugitive arrested in Harrison Co.

A fugitive wanted through the Mississippi Department of Corrections was arrested Friday in Harrison County.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person near Edwin Ladner Rd. and Vidalia Rd. and found Michael Dean Holland in the area.

Deputy Jimmy Warden checked Holland’s information and found he was wanted for parole violations by MDOC. He was arrested without incident.

Holland, 61, had been incarcerated for a burglary charge, Peterson said. He is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial court appearance.

