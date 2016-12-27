Fugitive arrested in Harrison Co. - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fugitive arrested in Harrison Co.

Michael Dean Holland (Photo source: Harrison County jail docket) Michael Dean Holland (Photo source: Harrison County jail docket)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A fugitive wanted through the Mississippi Department of Corrections was arrested Friday in Harrison County.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person near Edwin Ladner Rd. and Vidalia Rd. and found Michael Dean Holland in the area.

Deputy Jimmy Warden checked Holland’s information and found he was wanted for parole violations by MDOC. He was arrested without incident.

Holland, 61, had been incarcerated for a burglary charge, Peterson said. He is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial court appearance.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • breaking

    Ocean Springs mayor decides not to veto B&B ordinance

    Ocean Springs mayor decides not to veto B&B ordinance

    Friday, March 31 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-03-31 20:35:09 GMT
    Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran (Photo source: WLOX)Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran (Photo source: WLOX)

    Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran has decided not to veto a proposed bed and breakfast ordinance, but she will ask the board of aldermen to consider a policy stipulation.

    More >>

    Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran has decided not to veto a proposed bed and breakfast ordinance, but she will ask the board of aldermen to consider a policy stipulation.

    More >>

  • Officials: 28 students taken to hospitals after 2 charter buses collide, very minor injuries

    Officials: 28 students taken to hospitals after 2 charter buses collide, very minor injuries

    Friday, March 31 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-03-31 20:08:08 GMT

    The East Baton Rouge Parish School System reported 28 Lee High School students were taken to hospitals with injuries after a crash on I-10 East near LaPlace involving two charter buses.

    More >>

    The East Baton Rouge Parish School System reported 28 Lee High School students were taken to hospitals with injuries after a crash on I-10 East near LaPlace involving two charter buses.

    More >>

  • Moss Point officials vote to continue with plant operators

    Moss Point officials vote to continue with plant operators

    Friday, March 31 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:57:15 GMT
    (Photo: file)(Photo: file)
    Officials in Moss Point held a special meeting Friday to discuss the request for proposal for the city's reverse osmosis plant.  The aldermen unanimously voted to continue with Utility Partners, the company who currently runs the plant. Clear Water also submitted a bid, but it was more expensive.  In 2015, Moss Point became the third city in the state to use the filtration purification process that pumps ground water through a series of powerful filters. However, the $12...More >>
    Officials in Moss Point held a special meeting Friday to discuss the request for proposal for the city's reverse osmosis plant.  The aldermen unanimously voted to continue with Utility Partners, the company who currently runs the plant. Clear Water also submitted a bid, but it was more expensive.  In 2015, Moss Point became the third city in the state to use the filtration purification process that pumps ground water through a series of powerful filters. However, the $12...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly