Gulfport hopes to lure new vendor to vacant bait shop

Fisherman in Gulfport aren't happy with the closure of a popular bait shop in the harbor. But city leaders are working to get it back open as soon as possible. (Photo source: WLOX)

Since the closing of the only bait shop at the Gulfport Harbor, fisherman say they've been having a hard time making a catch. Some fisherman have been going all the way to Long Beach to find bait.

"Ever since the bait shop has been gone, we've had to travel a little further to get bait," said one fisherman, who wished not to be named. "Please come back soon."

"I've been contacted by a couple guys that are fisherman and it's inconvenient for them," Gulfport City Councilman Ricky Dombrowski said.

That's why city leaders are looking for a quick solution by placing the property back on the market for a new operator to take over the shop formerly known as "The Tackle Box."

"We're looking at about $1200 a month for the lease. It's all in the paperwork," Dombrowski said. "Bid $1250 if you really want to get it."

Potential lessees will also have to sign a contract.

"What we're looking to do is renew a one-year contract and basically use the existing contract."

Councilman Dombrowski is now just hoping someone can take control of the bait shop as soon as possible. Those interested in taking over the lease at the Gulfport Harbor can contact the City's purchasing department, and request to speak to Connie Dabenport.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.