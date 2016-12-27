3 killed on Mississippi roadways during Christmas holiday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

3 killed on Mississippi roadways during Christmas holiday

The Mississippi Highway Patrol's holiday enforcement period began Friday, December 23, at 6 p.m. and ended Monday, December 26 at midnight. During that time, troopers issued 4,661 citations statewide. Of those, 73 were DUI arrests. (Photo source: Twitter) The Mississippi Highway Patrol's holiday enforcement period began Friday, December 23, at 6 p.m. and ended Monday, December 26 at midnight. During that time, troopers issued 4,661 citations statewide. Of those, 73 were DUI arrests. (Photo source: Twitter)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Three people died on Mississippi roadways over the Christmas holiday. One involved a pedestrian who was struck on US 78 in Desoto County. The other was a single vehicle crash on MS 371 in Lee County where both the driver and a passenger were killed. Both crashes happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. 

The Mississippi Highway Patrol's holiday enforcement period began Friday, December 23, at 6 p.m. and ended Monday, December 26 at midnight. During that time, troopers issued 4,661 citations statewide. Of those, 73 were DUI arrests. 

Officials said there was heavy traffic statewide throughout the holiday period, but they also saw far fewer crashes compared to last year - 141 versus 250 in 2015. 

From 8am to 6pm on December 23, Mississippi Highway Patrol held a highly visible "Coast to the Capital" safety initiative on US Highway 49 from Gulfport to Jackson. During that time, there were no recorded crashes. MHP attributes this to the high visibility of all available troopers and responsible decisions made by motorists throughout the period.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • breaking

    Ocean Springs mayor decides not to veto B&B ordinance

    Ocean Springs mayor decides not to veto B&B ordinance

    Friday, March 31 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-03-31 20:35:09 GMT
    Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran (Photo source: WLOX)Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran (Photo source: WLOX)

    Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran has decided not to veto a proposed bed and breakfast ordinance, but she will ask the board of aldermen to consider a policy stipulation.

    More >>

    Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran has decided not to veto a proposed bed and breakfast ordinance, but she will ask the board of aldermen to consider a policy stipulation.

    More >>

  • Officials: 28 students taken to hospitals after 2 charter buses collide, very minor injuries

    Officials: 28 students taken to hospitals after 2 charter buses collide, very minor injuries

    Friday, March 31 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-03-31 20:08:08 GMT

    The East Baton Rouge Parish School System reported 28 Lee High School students were taken to hospitals with injuries after a crash on I-10 East near LaPlace involving two charter buses.

    More >>

    The East Baton Rouge Parish School System reported 28 Lee High School students were taken to hospitals with injuries after a crash on I-10 East near LaPlace involving two charter buses.

    More >>

  • Moss Point officials vote to continue with plant operators

    Moss Point officials vote to continue with plant operators

    Friday, March 31 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:57:15 GMT
    (Photo: file)(Photo: file)
    Officials in Moss Point held a special meeting Friday to discuss the request for proposal for the city's reverse osmosis plant.  The aldermen unanimously voted to continue with Utility Partners, the company who currently runs the plant. Clear Water also submitted a bid, but it was more expensive.  In 2015, Moss Point became the third city in the state to use the filtration purification process that pumps ground water through a series of powerful filters. However, the $12...More >>
    Officials in Moss Point held a special meeting Friday to discuss the request for proposal for the city's reverse osmosis plant.  The aldermen unanimously voted to continue with Utility Partners, the company who currently runs the plant. Clear Water also submitted a bid, but it was more expensive.  In 2015, Moss Point became the third city in the state to use the filtration purification process that pumps ground water through a series of powerful filters. However, the $12...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly