3 killed on Mississippi roadways during Christmas holiday

Three people died on Mississippi roadways over the Christmas holiday. One involved a pedestrian who was struck on US 78 in Desoto County. The other was a single vehicle crash on MS 371 in Lee County where both the driver and a passenger were killed. Both crashes happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol's holiday enforcement period began Friday, December 23, at 6 p.m. and ended Monday, December 26 at midnight. During that time, troopers issued 4,661 citations statewide. Of those, 73 were DUI arrests.

Officials said there was heavy traffic statewide throughout the holiday period, but they also saw far fewer crashes compared to last year - 141 versus 250 in 2015.

From 8am to 6pm on December 23, Mississippi Highway Patrol held a highly visible "Coast to the Capital" safety initiative on US Highway 49 from Gulfport to Jackson. During that time, there were no recorded crashes. MHP attributes this to the high visibility of all available troopers and responsible decisions made by motorists throughout the period.

MHP will focus on US 49 beginning 12/23 from the MS Gulf Coast to our capital city in an effort to reduce fatal accidents over the Holiday. pic.twitter.com/iB8YkJnofx — MHP Starkville (@MHPTroopG) December 21, 2016

