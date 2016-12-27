Man wanted in cat abuse case surrenders to police, one suspect s - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

Man wanted in cat abuse case surrenders to police, one suspect still at large

Larry Rostchild, Jr. (Photo source: Moss Point Police Department) Larry Rostchild, Jr. (Photo source: Moss Point Police Department)
Laderrick Rostchild (Photo source: Moss Point Police Department) Laderrick Rostchild (Photo source: Moss Point Police Department)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

One suspect wanted in an animal cruelty case in Moss Point surrendered to police Wednesday. Larry Rostchild, Jr., 43, is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal in connection to a viral video showing abuse of a cat.

Police are still looking for his nephew, Laderrick Rostchild. The 24-year-old is also wanted for aggravated cruelty to an animal for his alleged involvement in the scalding death of the cat. 

If convicted, Larry and Laderrick face up to six months in jail and $2,500 in fines. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711.

One woman has already been charged in the case. Karmen Coleman turned herself in to police Friday. She is charged with rendering criminal assistance.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

