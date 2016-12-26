Coast fireworks sellers ready for big business - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast fireworks sellers ready for big business

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

With Christmas behind us, many people are firming up their New Year's Eve plans. And for some, there's no better way to welcome in the new year than with fireworks. 

Leonard Cooper with Coast Fireworks on Highway 609 in Ocean Springs has worked with his family in the fireworks business since he was 8 years old.

"It's a little bit different than it was when I was growing up," Cooper said. "Some older teens like to mess with them, but if it ain't something they were brought up doing, if it's something new, they don't know much about it." 

That's why Cooper said his top buyers are usually middle-aged adults with kids. 

"People still come in the last couple days with their family. Usually, the 29th, 30th, and 31st is when you really sell things," Cooper said. 

Sydney Dyche, who works at Wholesale Fireworks just down the road on Lemoyne Blvd. in Biloxi, expects business to pick up in the coming days as well.

"So far, sales have been moderate, but we're hoping for an awesome weekend," Dyche said. "The day of and the day before, we usually have a huge line, three to four people deep, and it gets crazy."

Dyche said classics like bottle rockets and Roman candles are her best-selling items. Cooper said he also sells a lot of sparklers, along with volcano-type fountains and mortars. No matter what they buy, Cooper wants people to remember safety first.

"Have a happy and safe new year, and read all the directions, before you shoot your stuff," Cooper said. 

Remember to keep a bucket of water or water hose nearby, and never shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers. Read more safety tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety here: http://www.fireworkssafety.org/safety-tips/

