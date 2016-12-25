Long lines, packed theaters becoming a Christmas tradition - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Long lines, packed theaters becoming a Christmas tradition

Lines of people led up to the box office at The Grand Theater in D'Iberville to catch a flick on Christmas Day. (Photo source: WLOX) Lines of people led up to the box office at The Grand Theater in D'Iberville to catch a flick on Christmas Day. (Photo source: WLOX)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Lines of people led up to the box office at The Grand Theater in D'Iberville to catch a flick on Christmas Day. 

"We usually do our tradition It's been going on forever where we eat and then go to the movies," said Shelly Simmons.

The Simmonses are just one family celebrating the holiday by catching a blockbuster.

"It's just something our family has adopted as we've gotten older. When you get older, Christmas isn't about, you don't get toys anymore so it's the movies," the family said. 

It's a tradition growing so much that some families were forced to change plans this year. 

"It's sold out, and so we get here and didn't have a back up plan," said Brian Jackson.

Lines of people got up to the box office only to find out there were no more seats.

"We weren't expecting a kids movie to be sold out on Christmas Day," Jackson said.

Despite the setback, many said they're opting to try other theaters just to keep the tradition going.

"I think we're going to go look at some of the other theaters in the area. Going to the movie may seem kinda of strange on the holiday like Christmas Day, but it is a really fun thing to do with your family," Jackson said. "The whole family can go and sit together and then have something to talk about afterward." 

While it may be a bit nontraditional, those who do it say they wouldn't have it any other way.

