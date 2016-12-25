Christians celebrate the reason for the season

Ramos said the most important thing to remember during the holiday season is what God gave us. (Photo source: WLOX)

After Santa Claus comes and all the presents have been opened, many Christians flock to church to celebrate the real reason for the season.

"Christmas is more than just a tradition. It's really a reminder of our faith," said deacon Eduardo Ramos.

Some say the true meaning of Christmas is lost among all of the presents, but Father Paddy Mockler, of the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, said it's all connected to faith

"Santa Claus really goes back to St. Nicholas, who was a bishop who was very charitable, and this time of the year, Christmas, people are very generous," Mockler explained. "They reach out and show a lot more love and concern maybe than they do at other times of the year. I think Santa Claus, Christmas, they're all tied together, and they help to highlight the specialness of the time of the year."

What is it that makes this time of year so special?

"God in the fullness of time, sending his only son to be our savior, and he came to reveal God's love for us and called us to love each other and to love God," said Mockler.



"I mean, we can get together as families any time, but there is a special conversation that happens and the value of faith that we can pass on to our children so that they can have good values and that they can live good lives," said Ramos.

Ramos said the most important thing to remember during the holiday season is what God gave us.

"Most kids have everything. How many iPads can you get? And yes, it's nice to do that for them, but I think the meaning of Christmas is that God gave to us freely and we should kind of imitate that," Ramos said.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.