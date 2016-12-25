D'Iberville police investigating Christmas Day home invasion

D’Iberville police are investigating a home invasion that left an elderly man injured early Christmas morning.

Capt. Marty Griffin said the victim showed up to the police station around 5:30 a.m. and told police two African-American men entered his home by force and stole money and valuables. The man also had a wound on the top of his head.

Griffin said the victim reported the men were wearing dark clothing, and their faces were covered by white scarves. Both men were armed, according to Griffin. One suspect was holding a black revolver and the other had a black semi-automatic handgun.

If you have any information that could help investigators solve this case, please call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.