Pascagoula native Sarah Thomas takes a hit, keeps on going

Already dealing with the cold conditions in Green Bay, Pascagoula native Sarah Thomas took a hit on the sidelines in the Vikings-Packers game.

Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph bumped into Thomas as he was being tackled by Green Bay Safety Morgan Burnett.

Being an NFL ref is dangerous! https://t.co/7wd2Gjs8C6 pic.twitter.com/FWESGQ4dTX — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) December 24, 2016

Thomas left the game for a brief amount of time before eventually returning. Rudolph then tweeted after the game, "Was good to see line judge Sarah Thomas come back to the game after that collision. That's one tough woman!"

Was good to see line judge Sarah Thomas come back to the game after that collision. That's one tough woman! — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) December 24, 2016

