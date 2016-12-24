Small business thrive during Christmas Eve shopping rush

People flocked to the many specialty boutiques in downtown Pass Christian on Christmas Eve to finish their holiday shopping, looking for everything from cigars, to handcrafted jewelry, to locally made soaps.

"It's been very busy for us today, but we love seeing everyone out supporting our local businesses," said The Pass Christian Soap Co. Manager Kayla Burton.

Pass Christian Soap Co. saw clusters of people coming in throughout Christmas Eve.

"People have told me it's been crazy everywhere, but they love that all the stores are open a little bit later and have some extended hours just so they can get those last minute gifts," Burton said.

Gifts like bath bombs, which they say have been in high demand.

"We make everything handmade locally, so everything is really special and different."

Right down the street at Robin's Nest, the rush was no different.

"It's been fabulous. We are just so delighted for the tremendous support from our community," said Robin's Nest owner Dorothy Roberts.

Also on Davis Street, Cigars in the Pass saw a wave of 11th hour shoppers.

"We have been busy since we opened the doors today"

These local businesses agree the key to their success this holiday season:

"You try to predict the specialties that cigar lovers will appreciate as gifts," said Cigars in the Pass Owner Patricia Holland.

"We have been purchasing to make sure we have enough stock for things that are favorites," said Roberts.

"We do take a couple of weeks before and we really stock up on our store and get double of everything," said Burton.

These shop owners are always looking ahead. Before wrapping up Christmas Eve, they're already prepping for the post-Christmas wave of shoppers.

