Time is running out to recycle your Christmas tree - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Time is running out to recycle your Christmas tree

Some recycling locations across South Mississippi will begin accepting trees as early as December 26th. (Photo source: WLOX) Some recycling locations across South Mississippi will begin accepting trees as early as December 26th. (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Some Christmas tree recycling locations are set to close soon, while others have already stopped accepting trees. We've posted a list of locations below, but there are a few things you need to remember: 

-Remove all ornaments and lights, otherwise the tree will be sent to a landfill.
-Flocked trees will be taken, but artificial trees will not be accepted. 
-In unincorporated areas of Jackson County, trees can also be placed curbside for regularly scheduled rubbish collection days.
-Recycled trees will be stripped and chipped for mulch.?

Ocean Springs locations: (Trees accepted Dec. 26-Jan. 13)

-Behind the Ocean Springs Civic Center (3730 Bienville Boulevard) 
-Public Works Department (712 Pine Drive) 

Jackson County locations: (Trees accepted starting Dec. 27) 

-Jackson County Landfill (10501 Seaman Rd., Vancleave)
-Vancleave Ballpark (Ballpark Rd., Vancleave)
-Jackson County East Road Barn (Hwy. 63, Escatawpa)
-Jackson County West Road Barn (Hwy. 609, St. Martin)
-Jackson County Fairgrounds, North parking lot near barn (2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula)?

Harrison County locations: (Trees accepted Dec. 26-Jan. 8)

-Mississippi Power's Plant Watson, Gulfport 
-Gulfport Harbor Pier South of Courthouse Road, Gulfport
-Rodenburg Avenue & Hwy 90 parking lot, Biloxi 
-Pass Christian Harbor, Pass Christian
-Long Beach Harbor & Pier, Long Beach

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly