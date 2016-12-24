Time is running out to recycle your Christmas tree

Some Christmas tree recycling locations are set to close soon, while others have already stopped accepting trees. We've posted a list of locations below, but there are a few things you need to remember:

-Remove all ornaments and lights, otherwise the tree will be sent to a landfill.

-Flocked trees will be taken, but artificial trees will not be accepted.

-In unincorporated areas of Jackson County, trees can also be placed curbside for regularly scheduled rubbish collection days.

-Recycled trees will be stripped and chipped for mulch.?

Ocean Springs locations: (Trees accepted Dec. 26-Jan. 13)

-Behind the Ocean Springs Civic Center (3730 Bienville Boulevard)

-Public Works Department (712 Pine Drive)

Jackson County locations: (Trees accepted starting Dec. 27)

-Jackson County Landfill (10501 Seaman Rd., Vancleave)

-Vancleave Ballpark (Ballpark Rd., Vancleave)

-Jackson County East Road Barn (Hwy. 63, Escatawpa)

-Jackson County West Road Barn (Hwy. 609, St. Martin)

-Jackson County Fairgrounds, North parking lot near barn (2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula)?

Harrison County locations: (Trees accepted Dec. 26-Jan. 8)

-Mississippi Power's Plant Watson, Gulfport

-Gulfport Harbor Pier South of Courthouse Road, Gulfport

-Rodenburg Avenue & Hwy 90 parking lot, Biloxi

-Pass Christian Harbor, Pass Christian

-Long Beach Harbor & Pier, Long Beach

