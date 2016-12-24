Toys for Tots, Gulfport church help more families on Christmas Eve

Mount Calvary Baptist Church will start registration for next year's Toys for Tots program on October 31, 2017. (Photo source: WLOX)

More kids will be able to have a Merry Christmas Sunday morning, thanks to a strong partnership between Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and the Toys for Tots program.

As Marlene Hayes of Mount Calvary Baptist Church stuffs another bag with a toy for the needy, she's imagining the smile on another child's face thanks to the Toys for Tots program.

"It feels great. I mean, it feels like I'm doing what I'm supposed to do. It's a beautiful thing," said Hayes.

Thanks to so many businesses and community members donating to Toys for Tots, the program was able to help more kids than ever before have a Merry Christmas.

"The drive has been amazing and the community, the businesses, they've all made an insane amount of money and donations for their areas for their communities this year," said Toys for Tots Coordinator, Staff Sgt. Lisa Flores.

Staff Sgt Flores said the large number of donations will also help bring joy to kids who are also in search of a home.

"Children who are just now being put in foster care, who didn't get Christmas, we will be able to continue to support those children," said Staff Sgt. Flores.

"It really feels great to be able to assist the youth and my community, but now I feel like I'm assisting the whole community," said Hayes.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church will start registration for next year's Toys for Tots program on October 31, 2017.

