Dense fog advisory issued for portions of Mississippi

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for portions of Mississippi.

Areas affected include the following:

Amite

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Pearl River

Pike

Walthall

Wilkinson

The advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Dec. 23 until 10 a.m. Dec. 24. Drivers should be aware of sudden lowering of visibility, and use caution on the roads.

