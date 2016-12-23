Dense fog advisory issued for portions of Mississippi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

Dense fog advisory issued for portions of Mississippi

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for portions of Mississippi.

Areas affected include the following:

  • Amite
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Pearl River
  • Pike
  • Walthall
  • Wilkinson

The advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Dec. 23 until 10 a.m. Dec. 24. Drivers should be aware of sudden lowering of visibility, and use caution on the roads. 

For the latest updates on weather in South Mississippi, visit www. wlox.com/weather, or download the WLOX First Alert Weather app on your Apple and Android devices. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

