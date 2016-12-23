Dead python found in Biloxi neighborhood - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Dead python found in Biloxi neighborhood

Linda Carlisle came home to find a dead python in her neighborhood on Brady Dr. (Photo source: WLOX) Linda Carlisle came home to find a dead python in her neighborhood on Brady Dr. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A dead snake caused concern in a Biloxi neighborhood behind Beauvoir on Friday afternoon. Linda Carlisle came home to find a dead python in her neighborhood on Brady Dr.

Someone who helps rescue wild animals in South Mississippi said the Magnolia State is beginning to see a python problem just like Florida has. 

The issue has bubbled up from people having pythons as pets. If those pythons get into the wild, like in the Everglades, they can breed. In the Everglades, there are now thousands of pythons.  

The expert we talked with said he’d like to see our state legislature pass a law to microchip pet pythons. That way, if they get lose, you would know who owned that python.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

