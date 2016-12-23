Coroner identifies skull discovered by dog in Pearl River Co. - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coroner identifies skull discovered by dog in Pearl River Co.

Michael Ray Adams (Photo source: State of Mississippi) Michael Ray Adams (Photo source: State of Mississippi)
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a skull found by a dog in August.

Turnage said DNA testing confirmed the remains belonged to Michael Ray Adams, 48. The coroner said Adams’ DNA was on file because he had previously been incarcerated, and he’s listed on the state’s sex offender registry.

We’re told a family dog dragged the skull out of a wooded area off George Mitchell Rd. on Aug. 19. Search teams were unable to locate more remains at the time because of dense foliage in the area.

The same dog brought a femur bone out of the same patch of woods in November. Investigators were able to find the rest of the remains this time around with the help of a blood hound.

Turnage said the skull, femur bone, and other remains may be from the same person, but that has yet to be confirmed.

