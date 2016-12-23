Hotel guests targeted by phone scam

Signs hanging inside the Regency Inn in D’Iberville warn guests of a scam management says is common this time of year.

Hotel manager Jennifer Hurley said the phone scam targets guests staying at hotels. Scammers posing as workers from the hotel front desk call guests on the phone in their room.

Hurley said the scammers tell the guest the hotel’s computer has been wiped clean and they need to reconfirm their information, including credit card numbers.

Hurley said guests should never give out personal information over the phone, and any transaction at the hotel will be done at the front desk.

A man staying at the Regency from out of town told us Friday morning his room had been targeted by this scam.

Hurley said hotel guests across the country are targeted by this scam. She said Regency Inn is aware of the problems and staff members are warning guests.

