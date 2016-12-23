Overnight house fire under investigation - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Overnight house fire under investigation

Flames tore through the home on 55th Ave. (Photo source: WLOX) Flames tore through the home on 55th Ave. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a house fire in Gulfport overnight.

Flames tore through the home on 55th Ave., and smoke poured from the windows on the side of the home.

Several trucks and firefighters on scene worked to put out the blaze. Fire officials tell us everyone inside the home managed to get out, and there were no injuries.

