Woman wanted in connection to cat abuse video surrenders to poli - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Woman wanted in connection to cat abuse video surrenders to police

Karmen Coleman (Photo source: Moss Point Police Department) Karmen Coleman (Photo source: Moss Point Police Department)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

The woman wanted by Moss Point police for her alleged involvement in an animal abuse video turned herself in to authorities Friday.

Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley said 23-year-old Karmen Coleman is charged with rendering criminal assistance for the part she played in the animal cruelty video that went viral on social media. If convicted, Coleman could face up to a year in jail and $1,000 in fines. 

Officials said the video was taken at a home in the 6200 block of Henry St. It shows a man pouring what appears to be a hot liquid on a cat trapped in a small cage.

Police tell us the cat did not survive. The cause of death was determined to be severe burns on most of its body.

We learned just days ago the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office is now involved in the investigation,

