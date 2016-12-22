Woman charged with Biloxi condo burglaries

Biloxi police have arrested the woman believed to be responsible for burglarizing condominiums in Biloxi.

Investigator Nick Sonnier said Julia Renee Newton, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of commercial burglary.

Sonnier said Newton stole TVs and DVD players from two unoccupied condos in the 1800 block of Beach Blvd.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Newton’s bond at $50,000 after she was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. She has since bonded out.

