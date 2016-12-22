Seafood a favorite Christmas dish across the Coast

Seafood is the king of the holiday table across the Coast. (Photo source: WLOX)

Along with last minute shopping, many people are busy preparing for that special Christmas dinner.

And while turkey may be the highlight on holiday tables across the country, seafood is king for families on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Three days before Christmas, coast seafood shops are crowded with customers.

“Oh, for the South, it's number one. All the way,” said Bernice Page, who's buying enough for homemade gumbo and seafood on the side. “Shrimp, blue crabs, grouper, crab meat. A little bit of everything, you name it."

Seafood dealers expect the pre-holiday rush just before Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“That's a tradition down here. Everyone else in the country wants turkey and gravy and all that good stuff, but we love our seafood, especially our seafood gumbo,” said Jim Gunkel, with Quality Poultry and Seafood.

Almost anyone who's made seafood gumbo from scratch will agree that it's a labor of love. Gale Hall of Ocean Springs shared her secret ingredients with WLOX News Now.

“A lot of seafood in it and...a good roux.”

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.