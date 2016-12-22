St. Martin football player 1 of 2 girls headed to Gridiron Classic

Hailey says she works hard to show people that girls can play the sport, and be better than boys. (Photo source: family)

As kids from around the state gear up for the Inaugural Mississippi Prospects Gridiron Classic, one athlete in particular is prepping for the big day: 10-year-old Hailey Green.

Made up of the best 3rd - 8th grade football players, the event will be one to watch. One of two girls participating, Hailey is no newcomer to the sport. The 5th grade student at St. Martin Upper Elementary has played for the St. Martin Youth Football League for the past five years.

And, she says, she's pretty good at it.

"I love to play football with my friends and I am actually really good at it. Being a girl playing football is even better because when I tackle the boys, they get really mad," said Hailey.

As a wide receiver and corner back, she's experienced enough to handle the competition; making the St. Martin All-Stars team every year. Despite the lack of female representation in the sport, Hailey doesn't let being a girl hold her back. If anything, it makes her soar.

"Being a girl playing football is even better because when I tackle the boys they get really mad," said the 10-year-old. "It is also hard because some people do not think I should be playing. It makes me play harder to show them that girls can play and be better than the boys."

Although confident in her game day skills, Hailey is aware of how special the moment truly is.

"I feel nervous and excited at the same time. I may never get another chance to play on a college field padded up, so I am going to play hard and have fun," said Hailey.

The Gridiron Classic will be held Dec. 30 - 31 at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. For more information, visit www.msprospects.com, or visit Mississippi Prospects on Facebook.

