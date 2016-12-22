United in Blue fundraiser nets $60K for families of Baton Rouge officers

Bobby Carter, with the Golden Nugget, said each family received checks for $10,000. (Photo source: WLOX)

A fundraiser benefiting the families of the Baton Rouge law enforcement officers killed and wounded in an ambush attack in July raised $60,000.

The fundraiser was held at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi on Nov. 19.

The United in Blue fundraiser was held to benefit the families of officers Montrell Jackson, Matthew Gerald, Chad Montgomery, and deputies Brad Garafola, Nicholas Tullier, and Bruce Simmons.

Jackson, Gerald, and Garafola were killed in a senseless act of violence on the morning of July 17 when a man opened fire on the officers. Montgomery, Tullier, and Simmons were badly injured in the attack.

Bobby Carter, with the Golden Nugget, said each family received checks for $10,000. A group from the casino went to the Baton Rouge Police Department on Monday to make the presentation.

More than 700 people, including Simmons and Montgomery, attended the November fundraiser and enjoyed the food, live entertainment, and a silent auction.

Carter said the whole event and generous outpouring of support was the result of a huge community effort.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.