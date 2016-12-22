New TV studio exhibit opens at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

Now, children have a chance to get behind the anchor desk, host their own talk show, give a live weather report, and even operate the control board. (Photo source: WLOX)

The coast children's museum has revamped its television studio exhibit with the help of a $20,000 grant provided by the IP Casino Resort and Spa and a few donations by WLOX. (Photo source: WLOX)

You and your children can find out what it's like to be on a real television set now that a newly renovated exhibit has officially opened at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center.

The coast children's museum has revamped its television studio exhibit with the help of a $20,000 grant provided by the IP Casino Resort and Spa, as well as a few donations by WLOX.

"This is one of the kids' favorite places where they can pretend to be an anchor man or work in the newsroom. We worked directly with you guys to help refurbish it, to make it something they would really enjoy, and it would be fresh and current and new for them," said Kathleen Buck, with the museum.

The exhibit replaces one that had been a staple at the museum for close to two decades. According to museum officials, the new studio isn't the last improvement you'll see provided by this recent grant.

