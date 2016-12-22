Escaped Pearl River Co. inmate caught overnight

The state inmate who escaped from the Pearl River County Jail last weekend was captured Wednesday night in Rankin County.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said a Crime Stoppers tip led investigators to Aaron Roger Dollar, 24.

Dollar reportedly used a truck stolen from the Pearl River County barn to aid in his escape. The truck was found abandoned in Jackson on Monday.

Sheriff’s department officials said jail employees noticed Dollar was missing Saturday. They said other inmates had been covering for him.

Dollar was sentenced to three years in prison on June 27 for fleeing from law enforcement in Rankin County. He is being held at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

