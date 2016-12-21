Daphane White of St. Martin is a dominating force inside the paint

Daphane White gains immediate attention on the basketball court and for good reason. She stands 6' 5" inches.

White obviously has a huge height advantage and the St. Martin attack is geared to feeding Daphane inside the paint. She's netting 23.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 7.7 blocks per game.

Head coach Gina Bell says White has loads of talent and can still fine her game. Once she taps into those areas of need, White should become one of the most sought-after players in the South.

Coach Bell said, "Just the little things, working on her fundamentals. Her shot has gotten a little better. We've been working on her shot away from the basket. She's starting to play better with her back to the basketball.

Confidence level has grown. that has elevated her game."

White has become more focused and is determined to cultivate her talents. She has time to do that since she's only a junior.

"I'm playing a little more aggressive, "stated White. "Going up stronger, catching the ball going up. I just play. If they're going to foul me, I'm going to make it."

In Monday's 65-49 loss to Bay High, White scored 35 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked 6 shots. Coach Bell says she has a young team with no seniors. Once those youngsters gain experience, they should take pressure off White.

White says Mississippi State, LSU, Alabama, and South Alabama have been showing interest in her services.

