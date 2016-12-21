Memorial held for fallen Moss Point fireman

Family, friends, and loved ones packed into the Fountainbleu Community Center on Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Just four days before Christmas, family and friends gathered to remember the life of a Moss Point firefighter who was tragically killed in a motorcycle wreck on Dec. 17.

"He wasn't a phony; what you see is what you get. He was a good friend, a good son, hard-worker," David Morace said of his son.

Family, friends, and loved ones packed into the Fountainbleu Community Center to remember the 35 year old who they say is gone too soon.

"I knew it'd be a big turn out, but there's people here I'm meeting that I've never met. There's just a lot of people here who really love him...." David said.

People from each part of Morace's life - fellow bikers, fishing buddies, hunters, and of course, his firefighting community - came to pay their last respects.

"It was devastating because he has lot of history with fire department because of his father," said Moss Point Fire Chief Tommy Posey. "His father retired with us after 25 years of service with us, so we've known him since he was a lot younger."

The devastation was apparent by the demeanor of each firefighter present.

"When we heard about it, everyone was impacted. We're still feeling the grief," Posey said of the impact that went beyond the fire department and into the community. "Since this happened on Saturday, my phone has been ringing constantly from people all over the county giving their best regards."

Those who loved Morace say the past week has shown just how much he meant to so many.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins, the crash is still under investigation.

